People Advised To Adopt Precautionary Measures In Monsoon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2024 | 01:40 PM

People advised to adopt precautionary measures in monsoon

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) District Emergency Officer Mazhar Hussain Shah advised people to adopt

precautionary measures for their safety during the monsoon.

He said that 90 cases regarding electric shocks were reported in the district while 77 of them

were rescued while 13 people were electrocuted during the current month.

He said the Rescue-1122 responded to 1,168 emergency calls and helped 10,690 victims

during the ongoing month.

The teams also responded to 1,655 accidents; 1,340 medical cases; 160 fire erupting incidents;

361 crime events; 14 drowning cases; 36 buildings collapse incidents; and 1,461 miscellaneous

cases during the current month.

The teams provided first aid to 2,955 victims in different incidents and shifted 2,211

people to various hospitals.

More Stories From Pakistan