People advised to adopt precautionary measures to avoid electrocution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has asked customers to adopt precautionary measures to avoid electrocution during rains.

The customers have been urged to properly "earthen" electrical appliances and replace or tape all worn out wires and not to touch electrical appliances or cables with wet hands.

It says that public is also requested to be careful and attentive while using electric water pumps and other electrical appliances.

People should not tie their pets and cattle with the poles and towers.

Usage of metal wires should be avoided for drying of clothes and not to touch the washing machine with wet hands without switching it off.

A mate should be used under foot while pressing the clothes.

The company's spokesman says that life is very precious gift of Allah Almighty and it is their Primary duty to secure lives of people.