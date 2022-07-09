People advised to avoid eating excessive meat

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Health experts have warned the citizens not to overeat red meat of sacrificial animals on Eid Ul Azha, as excessive consumption of it could cause indigestion, nausea, diarrhea, and high blood pressure, vomiting and increase of uric acid in the body.

Talking to APP, Dr Fazl ur Rehman, a medical specialist at Holy Family Hospital, said that the citizens should use plenty of water during and after Eid holidays, as drinking excessive water helps in better functioning of the digestive system.

"Various public and private health centres receive cases of different stomach-related illnesses during Eid days; hence the lovers of red meat are advised to desist from using too much meat to remain healthy," he added.

District Health Officer Dr Waqar Ahmed advised the citizens to eat a balanced diet containing meat and vegetables to reduce the risk of contracting illness.

He urged the residents to clean meat with water before use.

