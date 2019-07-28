UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Advised To Be Careful In Using Home Appliances

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 03:40 PM

People advised to be careful in using home appliances

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) ::Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has advised general public to adopt precautionary to avert from any untoward incident during monsoon season.

FESCO spokesman said here on Sunday that chances of short-circuiting increased during rainy days, hence, people should especially focus and implement on the instructions issued by the company for their safety.

He said that metallic wire should not be used for cloth drying as it was a good conductor for electricity. He said that people should use plastic cord for spreading clothes on it.

He advised to use three-pin shoe for using electric iron, washing machine, refrigerator, water pumps and other electrical instruments and these items should be earthed properly before using.

He also directed the line staff not to work on live electricity lines without adopting safety measures.

The FESCO spends millions of rupees for the purchase of safety gadgets including safety belts, safety helmets, safety boots and safety gloves, etc.

He also asked the general public to get their domestic electricity wiring checked by an expert electrician and if some faults were found in it, the same should be rectified immediately.

He further said that plastic or rubber shoes should be used while operating electric items, besides avoiding from tying animals with electric poles or under high tension electricity wires.

The people should immediately inform nearest FESCO Customer Service Center, Sub Divisional Office, Emergency No.118 or Toll Free Number 0800-66554 in case of short-circuiting of any electricity pole, break of electricity wire or any other emergent situation relating to electricity and avoid from touching short-circuiting items, FESCO spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Water Company Same Sunday From Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Mawra Hocane calls out Firdous Jamal for taking a ..

37 seconds ago

Asad Umar calls entire FBR system as cancer-strick ..

11 minutes ago

Following domestic violence allegations, designer ..

33 minutes ago

Hanif Abbasi reportedly fled Pakistan, living in U ..

46 minutes ago

Irfan Siddiqui’s arrest backfired to govt: Marya ..

1 hour ago

Musanada completes 85% of Federal Supreme Court Bu ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.