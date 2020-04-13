UrduPoint.com
People Advised To Follow Guidelines Issued By Govt

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:17 PM

People advised to follow guidelines issued by govt

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South Chairman Malik Fayyaz Awan on Monday expressed his concerns over the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

In a statement, he said that it was unfortunate that despite all-out efforts by the Sindh government to contain the outbreak of pandemic, the corona cases were rising.

Fayyaz Awan said that the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah since the beginning had been advising people to stay in their homes, maintain social distancing and follow other preventive and precautionary measures to stop the advancement of corona pandemic.

He advised the people to stay at home, ensure maintenance of social distancing and don't go out unless there was any urgency.

The DMC South Chairman said that the many-fold rise had been recorded in coronavirus cases which could be alarming and the pandemic needs more focused and collective response from the people who should follow the guidelines issued by the provincial government and cooperate with the government to control the situation.

Meanwhile, the DMC South Parks staff under the supervision of Malik Fayyaz Awan, carried out the spraying by tankers which use multi-purpose disinfectants and was part of the awareness drive aimed at creating awareness among masses about precautionary measures to save themselves from COVID-19.

The spraying by tankers was carried out in Shahrae Liaquat, Arambagh, Abdullah Haroon Road, mobile Market Regal Chowk, Burnes Road, urdu Bazar, Lea Market and adjoining areas.

Municipal Commissioner Gul Muhammad Khokhar and Director Park Asim Ali Khan were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the sanitation staff completed the work of disinfectant spraying in Hingoabad, Agra Taj Colony, Kalri, Kharadar, Jodia Bazar, Thai Compound, Saddar and adjoining areas.

