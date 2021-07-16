People advised to give Sand Soil after Eid-ul-Azha to Parks dept for tree plantation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed has appealed to the citizens not to waste "Balu Mitti" (Sand Soil) used to keep sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and give this soil to the Parks and Horticulture Department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for tree plantation.

In a statement here on Friday, Ahmed said that KMC's Parks and Horticulture Department was in dire need of sand soil to beautify the roadsides and green belts by planting trees and the cooperation of the citizens in this regard would be very useful.

The administrator Karachi said that it was common to notice that after Eid-ul-Azha, the sand soil brought for sacrificial animals across the city is dumped on landfill sites, drains or along roads which is tantamount waste this precious soil.

"Therefore, for its alternative use, it has been decided this year to collect th sand soil from the citizens and make better use of it to make the city parks greener.