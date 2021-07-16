UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Advised To Give Sand Soil After Eid-ul-Azha To Parks Dept For Tree Plantation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 07:10 PM

People advised to give Sand Soil after Eid-ul-Azha to Parks dept for tree plantation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed has appealed to the citizens not to waste "Balu Mitti" (Sand Soil) used to keep sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and give this soil to the Parks and Horticulture Department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for tree plantation.

In a statement here on Friday, Ahmed said that KMC's Parks and Horticulture Department was in dire need of sand soil to beautify the roadsides and green belts by planting trees and the cooperation of the citizens in this regard would be very useful.

The administrator Karachi said that it was common to notice that after Eid-ul-Azha, the sand soil brought for sacrificial animals across the city is dumped on landfill sites, drains or along roads which is tantamount waste this precious soil.

"Therefore, for its alternative use, it has been decided this year to collect th sand soil from the citizens and make better use of it to make the city parks greener.

Related Topics

Karachi From

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat enjoys doing fun with siblings at ho ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan, India to face each other in World T20 gr ..

2 hours ago

Peace conference on Afghanistan postponed till aft ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to German President ..

2 hours ago

PM gives ‘perfect reply’ to Indian journalist ..

2 hours ago

U.S. Embassy Islamabad to Establish a Lincoln Corn ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.