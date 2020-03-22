UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Advised To Play Their Role To Control Spread Of Corona Virus Pandemic, Provincial Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 01:00 PM

People advised to play their role to control spread of corona virus pandemic, Provincial minister

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that the whole world is facing corona virus pandemic and therefore people from all walks of life would have to play their role to control on it.

Provincial minister expressed these views while talking to board of management Industrial Estate members here on Sunday.

He urged the industrialists and others to submit donations in Punjab Chief Minister's funds set up for assistance of corona affected people.

He said that district administration has made comprehensive cleanliness arrangements at Quarantine centre.

He said that roads were being washed with anti-germs water by Waste management company on daily basis.

He said that municipal waste packed in safe bags was being handed over to a private company of disposing off waste.

He said that sewerage water was also not released into Industrial Estate sewerage line while septic tanks constructed at Quarantine centre for sewerage water.

Akhtar Malik said that corona virus could be controlled by enhancing social distances.

He urged people from all walks of life to play their role to create awareness among masses about corona virus.

The Industrial Estate members assured their full cooperation in this regard.

APP /sak1150 hrs

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Punjab Water Company Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Three new recoveries from COVID-19 in Kuwait

33 minutes ago

Operations, production not affected by COVID-19: D ..

33 minutes ago

Water security a priority for Abu Dhabi, projects ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Free Zone announces AED6 million fund to sup ..

1 hour ago

Thailand reports 188 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

UAE Press: To combat the coronavirus, stay at home ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.