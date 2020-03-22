People advised to play their role to control spread of corona virus pandemic, Provincial minister

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that the whole world is facing corona virus pandemic and therefore people from all walks of life would have to play their role to control on it.

Provincial minister expressed these views while talking to board of management Industrial Estate members here on Sunday.

He urged the industrialists and others to submit donations in Punjab Chief Minister's funds set up for assistance of corona affected people.

He said that district administration has made comprehensive cleanliness arrangements at Quarantine centre.

He said that roads were being washed with anti-germs water by Waste management company on daily basis.

He said that municipal waste packed in safe bags was being handed over to a private company of disposing off waste.

He said that sewerage water was also not released into Industrial Estate sewerage line while septic tanks constructed at Quarantine centre for sewerage water.

Akhtar Malik said that corona virus could be controlled by enhancing social distances.

He urged people from all walks of life to play their role to create awareness among masses about corona virus.

The Industrial Estate members assured their full cooperation in this regard.

APP /sak1150 hrs