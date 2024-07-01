People advised to take precautionary measures in monsoon

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal has advised people to take precautionary measures during monsoon.

In his message here on Monday, he asked people to avoid leaving their homes and unnecessary travelling in rain.

He asked people to drain out rainwater from rooftops and avoid touching electric gadgets with wet hands and feet for their safety. "People should also avoid sitting/going under trees during lightning. Rescue 1122 is fully equipped to cope with any untoward incident during heavy rains or flooding," he added.

He said that safety of lives and property was the priority of the service.

Meanwhile, sharing the monthly performance report of Rescue 1122 Faisalabad, he said that the control room had received 13,759 emergency calls during June. Rescue teams immediately responded to 2920 calls of traffic accidents; 8,955 for medical emergencies; 287 fire eruption, 362 crime, 117 drowning, 11 building collapse and 1207 miscellaneous.

Over 12,728 victims were rescued in emergencies out of which 6,400 were provided first aid while 5749 were shifted to government hospitals, he added.