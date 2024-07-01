Open Menu

People Advised To Take Precautionary Measures In Monsoon

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM

People advised to take precautionary measures in monsoon

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal has advised people to take precautionary measures during monsoon.

In his message here on Monday, he asked people to avoid leaving their homes and unnecessary travelling in rain.

He asked people to drain out rainwater from rooftops and avoid touching electric gadgets with wet hands and feet for their safety. "People should also avoid sitting/going under trees during lightning. Rescue 1122 is fully equipped to cope with any untoward incident during heavy rains or flooding," he added.

He said that safety of lives and property was the priority of the service.

Meanwhile, sharing the monthly performance report of Rescue 1122 Faisalabad, he said that the control room had received 13,759 emergency calls during June. Rescue teams immediately responded to 2920 calls of traffic accidents; 8,955 for medical emergencies; 287 fire eruption, 362 crime, 117 drowning, 11 building collapse and 1207 miscellaneous.

Over 12,728 victims were rescued in emergencies out of which 6,400 were provided first aid while 5749 were shifted to government hospitals, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fire Traffic June Rescue 1122 From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

3 hours ago
 Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

5 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

20 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

2 days ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

2 days ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

2 days ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan