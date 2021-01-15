People appeal for improving gas pressure

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) ::People are facing lots of hardships due to very low gas pressure in almost all city areas and they have appealed to the gas authorities to improve gas pressure at least three times a day when the meals are prepared in houses.

Muhammad Ahmad Khan, a common citizen, said gas was being supplied in the morning from 6am to 9:30am, in noon from 12 to 2:30pm and from 4pm to 9:30pm, but with so a low pressure that it becomes hard to cook meal.

Several other citizens also requested the gas company authorities to increase gas supply at least thrice a day, in morning, at noon and in evening so that they could prepare their meals in their homes.