People appreciate Prime Minister Imran Khan for fulfilling his promise

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :People from different walks of life here on Saturday appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for announcing a historic package for meaningful development in Karachi.

Highly appreciative of the PM's Karachi Transformation Plan initiative and the Rs1,100 billion package to help address the lingering challenges faced by the metropolis, they also hailed the pragmatic approach being adopted to help efficient implementation of the multi-pronged scheme.

"Imran Khan has fulfilled his promise giving a historic package for Karachi and it is now upon all relevant stakeholders to ensure its proper implementation," said Ms Kheiri.

Zahir Hussain Shah, a senior citizen of Karachi, said intentions of the prime minister could not be doubted and his will to help revive the lost glory of Karachi could be gauged from the fact that he had set time limit for every single component of the Karachi Transformation Plan accordingly.