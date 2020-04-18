People appreciate Prime Minister proactive approach in handling COVID-19 crisis

People from different walks of life here Saturday appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for his proactive approach, taking masses into confidence, about the measures being by his government to combat COVID - 19 challenge that is but one of the biggest ever faced by the world

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :People from different walks of life here Saturday appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for his proactive approach, taking masses into confidence, about the measures being by his government to combat COVID - 19 challenge that is but one of the biggest ever faced by the world.

Talking to APP they expressed their immense pleasure to watch PM and his team appearing on the national television this afternoon and directly talking to masses about the existent situation and its implications besides sharing details of strategies already initiated as well as those about to be unfolded to help people not only be protected against the disease but also help them cushion its socio-economic implications.

"It was good to hear our PM talking to us about the steps taken by the government since the day presence of virus confirmed in the country and also forewarning us that while feared damage, in context of public health, could be significantly averted yet risks persists," said Mohammad Sarwar an electrician.

This warning, he said was necessary to make us realize that precautionary measures can not be compromised at any stage or any level as second and third peak phase of the pandemic could be more severe.

"This was a leader like talk where people of the country in general were made to realize that their existence and understanding do hold meaning for authorities," said Sajid Ali a cable operator who was particularly appreciative of the fact that PTI government has made its mark in making people realize its sensitivity towards their well being.

Zarina Sarwar, a government school teacher said the PM has been able to help people decipher the balance between their need to be safeguarded against the virus through social isolation and adherence to basic hygiene cum courtesy as well as measures that are prerequisite to sustain their livelihood.

"It was heartening to see the PM speaking from the heart and acknowledging that vast majority of the labor-force in the country is not registered and that there also did not exist the social security network hence a way out was being introduced by the Federal government to provide needed buffer to those worst hit by the pandemic," said Dr. Ahmad Muzaffar, a teacher of economics at a private university.

The task, he said is gigantic and ambitious but ministers and advisors of PM Imran through their brief but apt share did mange to communicate what masses at current point of time needed as means of reassurance.

People were of unanimous view that PM and his team did not only well articulated details of the roadmap but also managed to address public concerns about their compatriots stranded across our land borders or even far away places, forthcoming support to help resume their lives in face of economic melt down and also arrangements at place to ensure prompt and timely screening and needed intervention to avert spread of the disease.

"It was indeed very soothing to know about measures adopted and also those underway to ensure safety of healthcare providers and those pertaining to other essential services realizing their responsibilities as frontline workers," said Dr. Tahzeeb Fatema.