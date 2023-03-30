UrduPoint.com

People Appreciate Radio Pakistan's Ramazan Special Transmission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :People across the country have appreciated Radio Pakistan's special Ramazan transmission 'Pegham -e-Ramazan' harmonized with modern trends of broadcasting apart from spreading information related to the ongoing holy month.

Hundreds of telephone calls from listeners are received daily in the transmission, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Taking part in the transmission, religious scholar Dr Muhammad Tayyab Nadeem called Ramazan a practical exercise of religious teachings.

Health expert Dr. Anila Rehman said Ramazan was the perfect time to ditch any bad habits, like smoking and sugary food.

Muhammad Waqas Qadri presented Naat Rasool Maqbool SAWW.

People can participate in the live transmission by calling 051-9208940 from 5 pm to 9 pm.

The special transmission can be accessed on all social media platforms of Radio Pakistan including Radio Pakistan Podcast.

