People are aware of dual face of opposition: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the people have become aware of dual face of opposition leaders who have only made hollow speeches during the last three-and-a-half years as their objective was to protect personal interests only.

In a statement, the chief minister said the opposition had lost its credibility by doing negative politics on human lives. Senseless opposition leaders should remember that merely delivering speeches could not serve humanity.

The chief minister said now the opposition leaders have become frustrated after the people have ignored the politics of agitation. He regretted that the opposition parties have been trying to divide the nation. He said the Pakistani nation would never forgive the irresponsible behaviour of the opposition parties.