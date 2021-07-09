UrduPoint.com
People Are Deprived Of Basic Amenities In Sindh: Farrukh Habib

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 10:19 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was ruling in Sindh from last 13 years but due to the bad governance and massive corruption in the province, the people are deprived from basic amenities including health, education and clean drinking water

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was ruling in Sindh from last 13 years but due to the bad governance and massive corruption in the province, the people are deprived from basic amenities including health, education and clean drinking water.

Commenting over the nomination of Murtaza Wahab as a Karachi Administrator, the minister said that PPP was not eligible to clean a single drain and overcome the issue of sewerage water on the roads besides its zero performance in every sector. How it can be possible for the new administrator to resolve the issues of Karachi overnight? he questioned.

The minister said that it was for first time in the country's history that Kashmir cause was highlighted at International level under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Both major Opposition parties could not presented the Kashmir issue at global level during their tenures and now they are criticizing the best efforts of the present government without any valid arguments, he expressed.

Farrukh Habib said that the PTI government would address the issue of Kashmiri people and added, the government will launch welfare and development projects to mitigate the needs of the masses. The Opposition is not taking interest in electoral reforms, rather it is blaming about the pre-polls rigging in Kashmir, he expressed.

To a question, the minister said that the Delta variant was too much dangerous as compare to previous virus waves so it was the public responsibility to take it serious and should do vaccinate themselves as soon as possible to save their lives and defeat it.

