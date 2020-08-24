UrduPoint.com
People Are Happy With PTI Government , Says Masti Khail

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 09:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sana Ullaha Masti Khail on Monday said that people are happy with the policies of government and supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to APP, he said the country was moving on the path of progress and prosperity.

He said the government focus on those areas of the country which were neglected in the past governments while starting mega projects in the backward areas of the country.

He said PTI government would fulfil all commitment made with the people of the country during general elections of 2018.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a visionary leader and resolving the issues of the people according to the wishes of people.

He said opposition and government are on the same page for the national interest.

Replying to a question, he said opposition parties should play their role for the betterment of the country, adding that government always respect the positive criticism of opposition parties.

Replying to another question, he said Kashmiris demanding their right of self determination and India cannot subjugate the voice of Kashmiri people of Indian illegally Occupied Kashmir.

