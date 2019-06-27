People are hoodwinked once again in the name of APC: Dy Speaker PA

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari Thursday said that the people are hoodwinked once again in the name of APC which was a failed attempt by those who held a consultative gathering for getting NRO

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari Thursday said that the people are hoodwinked once again in the name of APC which was a failed attempt by those who held a consultative gathering for getting NRO.

In an exclusive talk with APP, he said that the need of the people were ignored in the past through hollow slogans and today, practical steps were being taken.

He said the sanctity of vote for change would be respected and PTI was doing politics of national interest rather than personal interest.

Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari said that the government through its positive policies, is reviving the weak economy. Now, a system has been established where people will have real power, he expressed.