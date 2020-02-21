UrduPoint.com
People Are Losing Jobs In Every Sector: Bilawal

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 46 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 03:58 PM

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who is in Lahore has said that the current government is doing nothing for the youths as they are roaming freely having degrees in their hands for jobs.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2020) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday came down hard upon the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) for not fulfilling promises of jobs, saying that the youths are roaming having degrees in hands but there are no jobs for them.

“The people are losing jobs in every sector,” said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while talking to the reporters in Lahore. He said the government was demolishing houses and shops of poor people. “The painful thing is that those who are on jobs are being made jobless,” said the PPP Chairman. The rich were given all the facilities and the poor were left helpless, he added.

His statement came at the moment when the SC warned Prime Minister Imran Khan that contempt proceedings would be initiated against him if Karachi Circular Railways project was not implemented.

The SC previously had ordered to remove the encroachments on the way of the project.

The PPP Chairman said that the government was demolishing houses and shops of poor people in the name of encroachment.

“Every citizen is watching the government that it has badly failed to maintain or improve the national economy,” said Bilawal. He criticized the PTI government over going to IMF. He also commented on absence of Opposition leader in the National Assembly, saying that Prime Minister was not coming if the opposition leader was not coming. He said what sort of deal it was between PTI and IMF. The government had surrendered before the conditions of IMF

