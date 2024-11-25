Open Menu

People Are Not With So Called Revolutionists: Saiful Malook

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM

People are not with so called revolutionists: Saiful Malook

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (N) Lahore President Saiful Malook Khokhar

said on Monday that people had completely rejected so called revolutionists

and those spreading chaos.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

was using people for their personal motives.

Saiful Malook Khokhar said that now people were well aware of the

real face of PTI.

He said that with the grace of Allah Almighty country was moving in right direction.

"Whenever leaders from foreign countries arrive in Pakistan with an aim of

making an investment, PTI gives call for sit-ins and protests", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz From

Recent Stories

Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

2 hours ago
 The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

2 hours ago
 DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in L ..

DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania 

3 hours ago
 Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Wo ..

Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today

4 hours ago
 Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ov ..

Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

2 days ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan