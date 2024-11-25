People are not with so called revolutionists: Saiful Malook

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (N) Lahore President Saiful Malook Khokhar

said on Monday that people had completely rejected so called revolutionists

and those spreading chaos.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

was using people for their personal motives.

Saiful Malook Khokhar said that now people were well aware of the

real face of PTI.

He said that with the grace of Allah Almighty country was moving in right direction.

"Whenever leaders from foreign countries arrive in Pakistan with an aim of

making an investment, PTI gives call for sit-ins and protests", he added.