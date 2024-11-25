People Are Not With So Called Revolutionists: Saiful Malook
Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (N) Lahore President Saiful Malook Khokhar
said on Monday that people had completely rejected so called revolutionists
and those spreading chaos.
In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
was using people for their personal motives.
Saiful Malook Khokhar said that now people were well aware of the
real face of PTI.
He said that with the grace of Allah Almighty country was moving in right direction.
"Whenever leaders from foreign countries arrive in Pakistan with an aim of
making an investment, PTI gives call for sit-ins and protests", he added.
