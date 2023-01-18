UrduPoint.com

People Are Relieved At Dissolution Of KP Assembly: Muqam

Published January 18, 2023

People are relieved at dissolution of KP assembly: Muqam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial President Muslim League-N and Advisor to the Prime Minister, Engineer Amir Muqam on Wednesday while reacting over the dissolution of the provincial assembly thanked Allah Almighty "for helping people get rid of the incompetent and corrupt rulers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa." In a media statement, Amir Muqam said that in the last ten years, the PTI government and Imran Niazi gave nothing to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but distress and desperation. Neither 350 dams were constructed nor the economy put on the path of self-sufficiency, he added.

He said there were no resources in the province to pay the salaries and pensions of the staff.

He said that the PTI failed to initiate any mega project for the welfare of the people when it had the government in the center as well as Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the excessive cost of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Peshawar was a living example of the corruption of the Imran-led PTI. During the last ten years, the official helicopter of the province was used as a rickshaw by the PTI leadership. Imran Khan caused a loss of Rs 1 billion to the national exchequer through the illegal use of the KP government's official helicopter.

Muqam added that the people will dissolve those who dissolved the assemblies and did nothing for the country despite being in power for years.

