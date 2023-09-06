People, Armed Forces intertwined in unbreakable bond: NA Speaker

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf Wednesday said that people and Pakistan's armed forces are intertwined in an unbreakable bond.

He said that the Pakistani people and its Armed Forces are always ready to offer any kind of sacrifice for the protection of the country.

He also said that Pakistan is bound to progress and develop as it is blessed with patriotic people.

Raja Pervez Ashraf expressed these views while talking to media representatives during his visit to the tomb of Shaheed Captain Sarwar Muhammad Shaheed in Gujar Khan on the occasion of Defense Day.

The speaker said that the people of Gujar Khan, a land of Martyrs, would continue to sacrifice their lives to protect Pakistan.

He said, "We are a nation of peaceful people but would prove an unbreakable wall to defend our motherland from any nefarious designs of enemies. While denouncing the 9th May vandalism he said, any action to create a chasm between people of Pakistan and its Armed Forces would never succeed." He said that no sane individual can dare to create a chasm between people and their forces.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said that sacrifices rendered by our Armed Forces personnel are written in golden words in the bright annals of Pakistan's history.

Later on, the speaker also visited the mausoleum of Shaheed Sawar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed in Gujar Khan.

He said that Pakistan is blessed with brave Armed Forces who are always ready to sacrifice their lives for the protection of the country.

He said that every Pakistani is ready to sacrifice his life to protect each inch of Pakistan's land. He also said that 9th May is condemnable in every sense of word as it was enemies' design to distance people and their armed forces.

He expressed his belief that Pakistan would continue to flourish and progress owing to sacrifices rendered by our Armed Forces personnel.

The speaker National Assembly also met with people of his constituency.

He said that resolving issues faced by common people has always been his top priority as being public representative.

