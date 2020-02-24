People, armed forces of Pakistan bravely faced challenge of terrorism: President Dr. Arif Alvi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) President Dr. Arif Alvi has said people and armed forces of Pakistan bravely faced challenge of terrorism and worked hand in hand to solve this grave issue successfully.He was addressing a seminar held at Aiwan-e-Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan in Lahore on Monday, under aegis of Nazria-e-Pakistan Trust.He said that Pakistan accepted millions of Afghan refugees and hosted since several decades which is unprecedented in world's history.He said that Pakistan set a good example by returning captured Indian pilot last year.He said that Nazria-e-Pakistan Trust has also played an important role in promotion of Allama Iqbal's philosophies and message to general public.He said that we are making Pakistan a strong country.

----------------------------------Pak Fazia releases new song for February 27Lahore, February 24(Online): PAF department of public relation has released new song for February 27.According to media reports, Pakistan famous singer Shuja Haider has put his own voice in the song "Allah O Akbar" created by him.According to spokesperson for Pakistan Air Force, February 27 is like a bright chapter in the history of Pakistan, when Pakistan Air Force pilots shot down two planes of the enemy.A tribute has been paid to unprecedented bravery of Pak Fazia in this song and this song is everlasting tale of determination of the Pakistani nation who has faced every sort of difficulty with courage and valor.