Open Menu

People Asked To Eliminate PTI With Vote Power In Up-coming Polls : Interior Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 23, 2023 | 08:40 PM

People asked to eliminate PTI with vote power in up-coming polls : Interior Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was cancer for national politics and the people should eliminate it with their vote power during upcoming elections.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of dualization of a road from Faisalabad Bypass to Motorway M-3 via Satiana here on Sunday, he said that Pakistan was making progress by leaps and bounds in 2018 when PTI Chief Imran Khan was clamped on the nation. Imran Khan promoted the culture of hate and hatred only during his tenure. "Although we have saved Pakistan from nefarious designs of PTI Chief, yet public cooperation is imperative to completely weed out his hate politics" he added.

The minister said that Pakistan was passing through a crucial stage as multifaceted crises chocked its development pace. These crises were the outcome of ill-conceived policies of previous government, he said, adding that Imran Khan firstly made an agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and then violated it due to which the entire Pakistani nation had to experience unprecedented price spiral.

He said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had taken the government during very tough situation. However, with the help of Allah Almighty, it succeeded in saving the country from default.

He said that Imran Khan was neither sincere with the nation nor loyal with the country and it was clearly evident from the mayhem of 9th May when the arsonists of his party not only vandalized the monuments of national heroes but also disgraced and put them ablaze. Now, the accused would have to face the music and they would be punished according to the law because they committed national crime, he added.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was the best combination of politics and masses' service.

This party always preferred the national interests against its personal gains. Whenever the people posed confidence in PML-N during tough situation, its leadership dragged the country out of crises.

He said that in 1998, the India made atomic explosions which put the entire Pakistani nation under extreme stresses. The world community was pressurizing Pakistan to avoid from atomic explosions. In this connection, American president made five phone calls but the then Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif despite international pressure and threats made six atomic explosions to equalize the balance of power in the region.

Similarly in 2013, the country was facing unprecedented load shedding of 20 hours daily whereas rampant incidents of terrorism further aggravated the situation. At that time, the nation had posed confidence in PML-N and its supremo overcame the menace of load shedding and terrorism within 4 years and put the country on road to progress and prosperity.

He said that national development was the top priority of PML-N. That's why it launched a number of development projects in the country when it came into power. It constructed motorways, hospitals, universities and airports in addition to establishing metros and educational institutions.

In Faisalabad, the PML-N government not only expanded the capacity of Allied Hospital and DHQ Hospital but also established general hospitals, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology and Children Hospital at this metropolis.

Now, the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated two mega projects in Faisalabad which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.10 billion.

The PML-N would continue its performance with the same spirit to make the country as a developed state if the people reposed confidence in it during upcoming general elections, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Load Shedding IMF Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Music Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Interior Minister Vote Rana SanaUllah Road Progress Same Price May Sunday 2018 Cancer Muslim From Government Agreement Best Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de ..

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de France&#039;s Stage 20

34 minutes ago
 UAE President participates in International Confer ..

UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migrat ..

1 hour ago
 Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#0 ..

Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#039;23

2 hours ago
 Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital ..

Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital transformation

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on Ju ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversa ..

3 hours ago
Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed

3 hours ago
 RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

3 hours ago
 PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muham ..

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin ..

4 hours ago
 New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution annivers ..

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan