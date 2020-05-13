People asked to ensure precautionary measures during shopping in markets

During his visit to various bazaar, the Acting Administrator Town III Nasrullah Shah advised the people to take precautionary measures by using masks, gloves and ensuring social distancing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :During his visit to various bazaar, the Acting Administrator Town III Nasrullah Shah advised the people to take precautionary measures by using masks, gloves and ensuring social distancing.

He said this while inspecting the Town Bazaar and various other bazaars besides checking the installation of water tanks for the use of hand wash with soaps, use of sanitizers to ensure safety to you, your family and others.

Narullah Shah said that the steps taken by Town III for the people and officials of the Town-III were deployed on various points to ensure water supply and other things to the people in time of use.

He said they have established points at Sarband, Pishtakhara, Achini Balan, Regi and other areas were being sprayed while walk-through gates have also been installed in different areas to ensure safety to the people.