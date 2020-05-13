UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Asked To Ensure Precautionary Measures During Shopping In Markets

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 05:15 PM

People asked to ensure precautionary measures during shopping in markets

During his visit to various bazaar, the Acting Administrator Town III Nasrullah Shah advised the people to take precautionary measures by using masks, gloves and ensuring social distancing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :During his visit to various bazaar, the Acting Administrator Town III Nasrullah Shah advised the people to take precautionary measures by using masks, gloves and ensuring social distancing.

He said this while inspecting the Town Bazaar and various other bazaars besides checking the installation of water tanks for the use of hand wash with soaps, use of sanitizers to ensure safety to you, your family and others.

Narullah Shah said that the steps taken by Town III for the people and officials of the Town-III were deployed on various points to ensure water supply and other things to the people in time of use.

He said they have established points at Sarband, Pishtakhara, Achini Balan, Regi and other areas were being sprayed while walk-through gates have also been installed in different areas to ensure safety to the people.

Related Topics

Water Visit Family

Recent Stories

Meera is happy over return to Pakistan

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan gives in-principle appro ..

2 minutes ago

Over Rs3.5b donated to PM Corona Relief Fund: Prim ..

4 seconds ago

Putin Praises Russian Military Aviation, Points to ..

2 minutes ago

German firms plan charter flight to send staff bac ..

34 seconds ago

COVID-19: Rs 2.8 mln fine slapped on hoarders, pro ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.