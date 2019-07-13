UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Asked To Shift Cows, Buffaloes From City Areas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 03:57 PM

People asked to shift cows, buffaloes from city areas

Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) has directed the citizens to shift their cows and buffaloes from the city area by July 14 (Sunday), otherwise, strict action would be taken against them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) : Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) has directed the citizens to shift their cows and buffaloes from the city area by July 14 (Sunday), otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

In a notification, Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javaid Bhatti said the government had decided to keep the city areas neat and green in addition to resolving sewerage related issued and sanitary conditions.

However, those animals which have been kept in city area for slaughtering on Eid-ul -Azha have been exempted from this order while the owners of those animals which are used in carts should get permission from the local government for keeping them inside city area, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad July Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Ex-Tehran mayor goes on trial over wife's murder

6 seconds ago

'Stars align' as Federer seeks to break Djokovic s ..

8 seconds ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

1 minute ago

US soldier killed in Afghanistan: NATO

1 minute ago

2 building officers among 6 booked in Sargodha

1 minute ago

Turkey ignores US warnings over Russian S-400 miss ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.