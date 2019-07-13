People asked to shift cows, buffaloes from city areas

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) : Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) has directed the citizens to shift their cows and buffaloes from the city area by July 14 (Sunday), otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

In a notification, Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javaid Bhatti said the government had decided to keep the city areas neat and green in addition to resolving sewerage related issued and sanitary conditions.

However, those animals which have been kept in city area for slaughtering on Eid-ul -Azha have been exempted from this order while the owners of those animals which are used in carts should get permission from the local government for keeping them inside city area, he added.