People asked to wear face mask in public places

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi Thursday asked people to wear face masks in public places.

DC Kabir Afridi said that coronavirus was pandemic and spreading fast in the province as well as in the country.

He asked the people to adopt precautionary measures to save their lives from this pandemic. He said no one would be allowed in Tank Bazaar without wearing face mask.

It's worth mentioning here that KP government has made it mandatory for public to wear face masks in public places.