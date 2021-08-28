UrduPoint.com

People At Hindu Festival Evacutes Safely

Sumaira FH 56 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 07:00 PM

People at hindu Festival evacutes safely

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :An explosion during a festival of Hindu community at Lal Temple in Khairpur, resulted in a stampede, when the people desperately tried to escape from the site of explosion on late Friday night.

Fortunately, people were safely evacuated without any casualties with the help of local police, Rangers, and Bomb Disposal Squad.

It was found out that the blast had occurred at one of the drainage pipelines due to concentration of gas.

