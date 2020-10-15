People aware about real agenda of opposition: Mushtaq Ghani

(@FahadShabbir)

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government has focused all its energy on welfare of people and taking every step to control artificial price hike of commodities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government has focused all its energy on welfare of people and taking every step to control artificial price hike of commodities.

Talking to journalists at circuit house here, he said that opposition parties made an alliance for the protection of vested interests with sole agenda of halting accountability process.

He said people already rejected the opposition parties in last general elections, adding people well aware of their real hidden agenda.

He said that as part of social and healthcare reforms, provincial government has started issuing of Sehat Insaf Card for free of cost medical treatment to every citizen.

Speaker said that when PTI came into power, the country was on the verge of default due to failed policies of past governments.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan policies not only saved the country from default but also steer out from worse economic crisis.

He said despite economic constraints, the provincial and Federal government gave billions of rupees as relief package to worst hit people in lockdown situation due to COVID-19.

He said that government has launched crackdown against mafias involved in artificial inflation and action was taken hoarders and flour mill owners for their involvement in illegal practices.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan sole agenda was welfare of people and prosperity of country.

Replying to a question, he said the district administration would take action against hoarders on basis of information provided by Tiger force, adding it would only assist the administration.