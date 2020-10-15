UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Aware About Real Agenda Of Opposition: Mushtaq Ghani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 02:53 PM

People aware about real agenda of opposition: Mushtaq Ghani

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government has focused all its energy on welfare of people and taking every step to control artificial price hike of commodities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government has focused all its energy on welfare of people and taking every step to control artificial price hike of commodities.

Talking to journalists at circuit house here, he said that opposition parties made an alliance for the protection of vested interests with sole agenda of halting accountability process.

He said people already rejected the opposition parties in last general elections, adding people well aware of their real hidden agenda.

He said that as part of social and healthcare reforms, provincial government has started issuing of Sehat Insaf Card for free of cost medical treatment to every citizen.

Speaker said that when PTI came into power, the country was on the verge of default due to failed policies of past governments.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan policies not only saved the country from default but also steer out from worse economic crisis.

He said despite economic constraints, the provincial and Federal government gave billions of rupees as relief package to worst hit people in lockdown situation due to COVID-19.

He said that government has launched crackdown against mafias involved in artificial inflation and action was taken hoarders and flour mill owners for their involvement in illegal practices.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan sole agenda was welfare of people and prosperity of country.

Replying to a question, he said the district administration would take action against hoarders on basis of information provided by Tiger force, adding it would only assist the administration.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Alliance Price All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Opposition Flour

Recent Stories

Azam Khan and the joy of hitting sixes

10 minutes ago

London set to tighten virus curbs from this weeken ..

2 minutes ago

Fiji launches tourism program to attract more visi ..

2 minutes ago

More than 20 protesters arrested in Thailand

2 minutes ago

Two S. Korean referees to officiate in Chinese Sup ..

3 minutes ago

Over 414,00 Syrians return home thanks to Turkey

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.