People Barred From Participating In Chrar-e-Sharief Urs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 11:58 AM

People barred from participating in Chrar-e-Sharief Urs

In negation of New Delhi's own claim about normalcy in the occupied territory, the authorities did not allow people to participate in the night-long prayers at Chrar-e- Sharief in Budgam district in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :In negation of New Delhi's own claim about normalcy in the occupied territory, the authorities did not allow people to participate in the night-long prayers at Chrar-e- Sharief in Budgam district in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, people from various areas of Kashmir valley who had come to participate in the night-long prayers at shrine of popular Islamic Scholar, Noorudin Wali (RA) at Chrar-e-Sharief said that they were not allowed by the Indian police to enter the premises of the shrine.

A group of devotees from different areas of Srinagar told media men that police had sealed the area day before the celebrations commenced.

Another devotee who had come from Srinagar district to participate in the payers said that as he reached near the shrine he was asked to go back by the police forces

