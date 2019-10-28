UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Barred From Participating In Chrar-e-Sharief Urs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 09:28 PM

People barred from participating in Chrar-e-Sharief Urs

In negation of New Delhi's own claim about normalcy in the Occupied Kashmir, the authorities did not allow people to participate in the night-long prayers at Chrar-e- Sharief in Budgam district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :In negation of New Delhi's own claim about normalcy in the Occupied Kashmir, the authorities did not allow people to participate in the night-long prayers at Chrar-e- Sharief in Budgam district.

People from various areas of the Valley who had come to participate in the night-long prayers at shrine of popular Islamic Scholar, Noorudin Wali (RA) at Chrar-e-Sharief said that they were not allowed by the Indian police to enter the premises of the shrine, Kashmir Media Service reported.

A group of devotees from different areas of Srinagar told the media men that police had sealed the area day before the celebrations commenced.

Another devotee who had come from Srinagar district to participate in the payers said that as he reached near the shrine he was asked to go back by the police forces.

People barred from participating in Chrar-e-Sharief Urs

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Police Srinagar New Delhi Media From

Recent Stories

Palestine envoy calls on Zafarul Haq

2 minutes ago

PM&DC employees to get current, advance six months ..

2 minutes ago

Bilawal knows people of Sindh rejected PPP: Dr Fir ..

2 minutes ago

Some Progress Achieved in Gaza, Yet Humanitarian S ..

2 minutes ago

Exhibition "Hidden in Plain Sight" inaugurated at ..

29 minutes ago

Iraq army declares curfew in Baghdad after student ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.