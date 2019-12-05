UrduPoint.com
People Become Surparised Over Sending Our Mission To Space In 2020: Federal Minister For Science And Technology Fawad Chaudhry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 04:46 PM

People become surparised over sending our mission to space in 2020: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that when we talk about sending out mission in space in 2020, people become surprised over this

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that when we talk about sending out mission in space in 2020, people become surprised over this.While addressing a convocation ceremony of a private university in Islamabad Fawad Chaudhry said that when I was information minister I had said that world is moving very fast and people became angry with me over it.It seemed to People that Pakistan is a very backward country in regard to Science and Technology but when we talk about sending over mission in space in 2020, people become surparised.

When we made SUPARCO in 1962 then China and othjer countries were far behind us, he said.He said Benazir Bhutto Shaheed carpeted Fiber Optic in Pakistan in 1990.When I took charge as Minister, I knew that there is no sharing between Civil and military reaserchand now we are making military-civil interface.Chaudhry said that PM Imran Khan gives periority to Science and Technology.He said Sceince and Technology budget of Pakistan would be increased by 1500 times this year and we will export $20 billion from Biotechnology this year.

