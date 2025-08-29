Open Menu

People Being Evacuated From Riverine Areas Of Shujabad, Jalalpur As Chenab Flood Looms

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 04:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The district administration and allied relief and rescue organisations are busy evacuating people to safer places from riverine areas of Jalalpur Pirwala and Shujabad tahsils of district Multan as high level flood threat loomed large in Chenab river.

Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan visited Shujabad on Friday to inspect protective mechanism against flood and to prioritize evacuation of people from riverine areas to safer places.

Shujabad could be at risk due to expected high level flood situation in river Chenab, commissioner said adding that inspection of flood protection Bunds has been completed. He added that evacuation of people from risk areas was in progress.

Accompanying deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu and AC Shujabad Humaira Shah, commissioner met with the people of riverine areas, interviewed them to know about their problems and persuaded them to shift to safer places with necessary belongings.

Commissioner said that flood relief camps have been equipped with all basic facilities including medicines and vaccines.

DC said that survey of people residing in areas near flood protection Bunds has been completed and people living in riverine areas of Jalalpur Pirwala and Shujabad were being shifted to safer places on priority.

