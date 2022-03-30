People being provided recreational facilities nearby their homes: Administrator

Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh has said that they are providing recreational facilities to the people near their homes by repairing the existing parks

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh has said that they are providing recreational facilities to the people near their homes by repairing the existing parks.

He said this while inspecting the park at Time Square Gulshan-e-Iqbal along with M&E Store and Additional Director Parks Tauqeer Abbas here on Wednesday.

He said that standard is being given priority not only in development works but also in installation and repair of street lights and he is personally monitoring the work for the purpose.

He directed that the completion of development work should also be ensured with in stipulated time.

During the visit to the park, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Iqbal Sand and Assistant Executive Engineer Muhammad Haroon were also present.