People Being Provided Relief Under Open Door Policy
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 11:00 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The open-door policy is being effectively implemented by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsud.
Under this policy, citizens and elders were being provided with the opportunity to meet Commissioner Kohat every day, the official sources said.
The people present on the occasion said that the open-door policy was a people-friendly initiative that was not only paving the way for immediate resolution of public problems but was also significantly increasing public confidence.
According to the district administration, every citizen is being provided facilities without discrimination under the open-door policy, and the concerned departments have been directed to resolve public complaints on a priority basis.
APP/azq/378
