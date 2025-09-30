Open Menu

People Being Provided Relief Under Open Door Policy

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 11:00 AM

People being provided relief under open door policy

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The open-door policy is being effectively implemented by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsud.

Under this policy, citizens and elders were being provided with the opportunity to meet Commissioner Kohat every day, the official sources said.

The people present on the occasion said that the open-door policy was a people-friendly initiative that was not only paving the way for immediate resolution of public problems but was also significantly increasing public confidence.

According to the district administration, every citizen is being provided facilities without discrimination under the open-door policy, and the concerned departments have been directed to resolve public complaints on a priority basis.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Renewables cover 57% of German electricity use in ..

Renewables cover 57% of German electricity use in first nine months

30 minutes ago
 School building collapse in Indonesia leaves dozen ..

School building collapse in Indonesia leaves dozens missing, injured

45 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over p ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over passing of Princess Abta bint A ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on National Day

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns attack targeting church in M ..

UAE strongly condemns attack targeting church in Michigan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2025

2 hours ago
 Israeli settlement activity accelerates in West Ba ..

Israeli settlement activity accelerates in West Bank, Security Council told

8 hours ago
 AFC Champions League Elite: Tractor 0-0 Al Wahda

AFC Champions League Elite: Tractor 0-0 Al Wahda

8 hours ago
 Moroccan Crown Prince visits 11th Sheikh Mansour b ..

Moroccan Crown Prince visits 11th Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Photographic Award fo ..

9 hours ago
 Fujairah participates in International Co-ordinati ..

Fujairah participates in International Co-ordinating Council of Man & Biosphere ..

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture organises 4th Arab P ..

Sharjah Department of Culture organises 4th Arab Poetry Forum in Niger

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan