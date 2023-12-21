Open Menu

People Believe In Nawaz Leadership: Javed Latif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2023 | 05:32 PM

People believe in Nawaz leadership: Javed Latif

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Javed Latif has said people believe in leadership qualities of PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif and consider him as their hope

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Javed Latif has said people believe in leadership qualities of PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif and consider him as their hope.

Talking to the media here on Thursday, he said Nawaz Sharif would fulfill hopes of people and strengthen the country's economy. He said with the grace of Allah Almighty, the PML-N would win general election with thumping majority.

Javed Latif said, "After parliamentary board meetings, when PML-N Quaid would go to people, opponents would see the real popularity."

He said the elements, who had committed corruption and violated the law and Constitution, must face trial. He said level playing field should be given to all parties as Pakistan Muslim League-N believed in it.

He said everyone should contest elections from their own platforms, adding that PML-N would go for seat adjustment and making alliances in other province, except for Punjab.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Media All From Election 2018

Recent Stories

Punjab to determine popularity of political partie ..

Punjab to determine popularity of political parties in 2024 election: expert

1 minute ago
 Offices of 12 tax defaulters sealed

Offices of 12 tax defaulters sealed

1 minute ago
 Saddar Police recover 1180g hashish

Saddar Police recover 1180g hashish

1 minute ago
 Markets splutter as early Santa rally loses steam

Markets splutter as early Santa rally loses steam

2 minutes ago
 Turkey's central bank delivers smaller rate hike

Turkey's central bank delivers smaller rate hike

17 minutes ago
 Tukiye's central bank raises policy interest rate ..

Tukiye's central bank raises policy interest rate to 42.5 pct

17 minutes ago
Pakistan calls for holding Israel accountable for ..

Pakistan calls for holding Israel accountable for its actions

55 minutes ago
 FM Jilani reaffirms Pakistan’s support to Int’ ..

1 hour ago
 Markets mixed after Wall St losses as Fed rate ral ..

Markets mixed after Wall St losses as Fed rate rally pauses

17 minutes ago
 Steady recovery continues: Rupee gains 12 paisa ag ..

Steady recovery continues: Rupee gains 12 paisa against Dollar

17 minutes ago
 PPP enters into alliance with Miankhel, Makhdoom f ..

PPP enters into alliance with Miankhel, Makhdoom families in Dera

15 minutes ago
 PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 trea ..

PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 treatment centers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan