People believe in Nawaz leadership: Javed Latif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Javed Latif has said people believe in leadership qualities of PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif and consider him as their hope.

Talking to the media here on Thursday, he said Nawaz Sharif would fulfill hopes of people and strengthen the country's economy. He said with the grace of Allah Almighty, the PML-N would win general election with thumping majority.

Javed Latif said, "After parliamentary board meetings, when PML-N Quaid would go to people, opponents would see the real popularity."

He said the elements, who had committed corruption and violated the law and Constitution, must face trial. He said level playing field should be given to all parties as Pakistan Muslim League-N believed in it.

He said everyone should contest elections from their own platforms, adding that PML-N would go for seat adjustment and making alliances in other province, except for Punjab.