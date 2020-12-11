UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Belonging To All Faiths Enjoy Equal Rights In Pakistan: Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 08:52 PM

People belonging to all faiths enjoy equal rights in Pakistan: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday stressed that people belonging to all religions and faiths, who were citizens of Pakistan, enjoyed equal rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday stressed that people belonging to all religions and faiths, who were citizens of Pakistan, enjoyed equal rights.

He said that highlighting Islamophobia and the sensitivity about the respect and sanctity of Holy Prophet (PBUH) at international level is the real service to Islamic faith.

The prime minister was talking to Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, who called on him here.

During the meeting, they talked about awareness campaign, through Ulema and Mashaikh, regarding the protection from COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister All From

Recent Stories

Consultation Process with Asia Internet Coalition ..

12 minutes ago

China to demand 730 new aircraft with up to 150 se ..

3 minutes ago

Ashrafi rejects US commission report about religio ..

3 minutes ago

Managers are paid to handle the pressure, says Gua ..

3 minutes ago

MAKS Air Show to Be Held in July 2021 in Moscow as ..

3 minutes ago

KP Finance approves release of Rs 28.31bln funds u ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.