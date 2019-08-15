People belonging to all segment of society urge India to cease from sabotaging peace, actual status of Kashmir

People belonging to all segment of society on Thursday organized rallies in different parts of the country for observing India's Independence day as black day

According to tv channels reports, the rallies were organized in Kohat, Chiniot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Rojhan, Bhimber, Sukkur, Vehari, Kashmore, Sahiwal, Shahkot, Kalabagh, Bhatta Sultanpur, Talumba, Chonia, and Shikarpur to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people living in Indian Occupied valley of Kashmir.

The members of civil society, political parties, religious and international human rights organization, groups and monitoring cells urged India to desist from sabotaging peace in the region, and actual status of Kashmir.

The participants of the rallies were carrying placards inscribed with slogans against the Indian rulers who have been engaged since long in gross violations and bloodshed of Kashmiri people living in IOK.

The organizers and participants of the rallies also chanted slogans against the Indian troops and leaders who were planning to establish hegemony in the region.

They raised slogans in favour of valiant Pak Armed forces who always played active role and vigilant for defending the motherland.

Meanwhile, a big public gathering was also being organized in different parts of the world including London where Pakistani politicians, ministers and special advisors of the Prime Ministers would address the rallies to express solidarities with Kashmiri brethren besides highlighting the issue of Kashmir and Indian HR violations before the world community.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the first time in the history of the world that Pakistani people living in different parts were organizing rallies and arranging public meetings to apprise the world about Indian brutalities and HR violations against innocent Kashmiri people who were struggling for their rights.

The participants of gatherings and rallies had rejected the Indian notion to repealing the status on Kashmir. They demanded the world to coerce India to avoid implementing the sinister design in the South Asian region.

They also emphasized the world leaders to play their effective role for resolving the issue of Kashmir as per the wishes of the Kashmiri people and United Nations charter on Kashmir.