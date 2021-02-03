UrduPoint.com
People Benefiting From PM's Strategy Regarding Coronavirus Vaccination, Tackling Pandemic: Shibli

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:20 AM

People benefiting from PM's strategy regarding coronavirus vaccination, tackling pandemic: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that people were benefiting from successful strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding coronavirus vaccination and tackling the pandemic.

In a tweet, he said that starting vaccination campaign simultaneously in all provinces was a practical step that the Federal government was providing equal chances to all federating units. He said that provision of health and job opportunities to people were the priorities of the government.

