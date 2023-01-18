People benefitting from welfare programmes of Sindh govt: Awais Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Members of the Youth Council belonging to Saleh Putt taluka of the Sukkur district called on MPA Syed Awais Qadir Shah and apprised him about the progress of ongoing uplift projects and problems of their respective areas.

Talking to the youth delegation at his residence here on Wednesday, Syed Awais Qadir Shah said that a large number of poor people were benefitting from the welfare programmes of the Sindh government. He said that billions of rupees were being spent on the development of the province, especially the less developed areas of the province.

The MPA said that the elected representatives were directed to resolve the problems of the people and play their effective role for the timely and transparent execution of development schemes.