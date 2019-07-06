UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Bringing Even One Imported Phone Will Have To Pay Custom Duty

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 34 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 01:25 PM

People bringing even one imported phone will have to pay custom duty

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a new notification in this regard.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 6th July, 2019) In a bad news for Pakistanis living abroad, the government has ended the facility for them to bring one duty-free mobile phone for them.

People bringing mobile phones will now have to pay custom duty to bring one mobile phone as well.

As per the notification, Pakistanis coming from abroad will have to determine the custom duty on their mobile devices through an automated system after which, they would be given 60 days to pay the custom duty.

If they fail to pay the tax in the given time, their mobile phone service would be blocked.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had given a policy for Overseas Pakistanis bringing mobile phones.

According to the policy, the Overseas Pakistanis are allowed to bring five mobile phones in a year. Only one duty-free mobile phone was allowed.

The government of Pakistan had earlier launched the online registration system with the help of Customs and PTA. The online registration system became operational from February 15.

The passengers are required to enter details of their travel documents, passport and travel history to register their mobile phones online.

Similarly, one free phone allowed to the passengers to bring to Pakistan could also be registered online.

However, FBR has now lifted this facility of one-duty free phone as well.

More Stories From Pakistan

