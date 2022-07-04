UrduPoint.com

People Bus Service To Extend Its Routs In Karachi, Larkana

Sindh People's Intra-District Bus Service to add new routes for Clifton, Defence and Gulshan-e-Hadid areas of the metropolis in its operational plan to facilitate commuters of those localities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh People's Intra-District Bus Service to add new routes for Clifton, Defence and Gulshan-e-Hadid areas of the metropolis in its operational plan to facilitate commuters of those localities.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Sindh minister for Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon here on Monday on the basis of public demand, said a press statement issue here.

The minister directed concerned authorities to work with NRTC- the bus operator- and independent experts to plan additional routes for Karachi in two days.

He instructed that staff of Sindh Mass Transit Authority should also be deployed at the Command and Control Centre of People's Bus Service.

He stressed on installation of RTS system in PBS by August 25 as bus tracking, Wi-Fi facility and CCTV cameras could be fully functional after installation of RTS system.

Sharjeel said that PPP government would soon give a new surprise to the citizens of Karachi regarding new buses.

The meeting also decided that 16 buses would be running in Larkana on July 16 while number of PBS routes in Larkana will be increased to four. Deputy Commissioner Larkana was tasked to plan new routes.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Transport Abdul Haleem Sheikh, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Altaf Sario, DC Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio, Project Director NRTC Sohaib Shafiq, Operations Manager Abdul Shakoor, Independent Experts Naveed Hassan, S Safdar Kazmi and others.

