People can buy subsidized consumer items by showing generated 'OTPs', says USC official

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Regional Manager Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Larkana Najeeb Ali on Wednesday stated that under the special order of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the process of subsidizing common consumer items has started to provide relief in the time of rising inflation.

He said that wheat flour, pulses and rice would be available at subsidized rates.

In this regard, he said, that before coming to the utility store, the user should SMS his CNIC number to '5566' which would generate a one-time password (OTP).

This generated password, he said, could be shown at any utility store to purchase discounted items.

He said this would also save time and provide subsidies on items in a transparent manner so that the rights of those who are eligible and entitled to the subsidy were not lost.

It should be noted that a one-time password or ID card is not required for the purchase of products other than subsidized products, he clarified.

He also said that with this modern system, the efficiency of the corporation would improve.