People Caravan To Start From KP On Oct 20 To Welcome Nawaz Sharif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-N KhyberPakthunkhwa President, Engr Amir Muqam said here Thursday that peoples’ caravan from KP to start their journey towards Lahore on October 20 to welcome former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif scheduled to return on October 21.

Addressing meet the press program here at press club, Engr Amir Muqam said the spirit of PML-N workers and people of KP were overwhelming and were all set to give a historic welcome to their beloved leader.

“Nawaz Sharif’s agenda is taking the country out of existing challenges and his deal is only with the people of Pakistan,” he added.

He counted a long list of Nawaz Sharif’s services for Pakistan including construction of motorways, highways, eradication of loadshedding and wiping out of terrorism besides making Pakistan an atomic power.

Nawaz Sharif led government has added 12,000MW electricity to the national grid and completed the IMF program in 2016 successfully, he said.

Engr Amir Muqam claimed the country was plunged in to different crisis after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif on the charges of not taking salary from his son, adding his leader had faced all challenges with steadfastness and appeared in courts.

He said there was no obstacle in return of Nawaz Sharif after Islamabad High Court granted him a protective bill till October 24.

To a question, he said the PTI Chairman’s real face had been seen by the masses after May 9 vandalism and expressed the hope that he would face court cases with steadfastness like that of Nawaz Sharif.

He claimed that not a single megawatt of electricity was added during the tenure of PTI government .

He said veteran politicians Shahgee Gul Afridi ofKhyber, Wajid Ali Khan and Muzaffarul Mulk alais Kaki Khan of Swat and Sher Rehman of Peshawar besides others had recently joined PML-N.

Except PML-N, he said that all political parties had disappointed people of KP and now they had pinned high expectations from PML-N being the old party that could address their problems at their doorsteps.

On this occasion, Engr Amir Muqam has announced Rs 500,000 grant for Peshawar Press Club.

