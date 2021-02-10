UrduPoint.com
‘People Cast Vote To Imran Khan Because Of His Charismatic Personality’

Wed 10th February 2021 | 06:09 PM

‘People cast vote to Imran Khan because of his charismatic personality’

AGP Khalid Jawed Khan told the Supreme court after CJP Gulzar Ahmed asked him as what was in PTI that People voted it to power.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2021d) Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan told The Supreme Court that people cast vote to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his charismatic personality.

The AGP made this statement before the Supreme Court when Chief of Justice Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed asked Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) as to whether people voted for a party or for its manifesto.

A five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court headed by the CJP was hearing the presidential reference.

The AGP said that as a matter of principle people should vote both for the party and its manifesto. The chief justice asked as to what was charismatic about Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). “Did people vote for the party in 2018 elections merely because they were impressed by party leader Imran Khan’s personality or dressing?” he asked.

At this, Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that it was the party, and not any individual, that people voted for. The attorney general replied that when former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi had imposed emergency in the country, the Indian people rejected her. When Justice Ijazul Ahsan asked Khalid Jawed Khan as to whether he thought those voting against party lines were dishonest, Khan replied that he could not call somebody honest or dishonest. “However, the legislator casting his vote against the party line at least should have the courage to do this out in open,” he said,

The arguments were continued but the court adjourned further hearing till Thursday (tomorrow).

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997.

