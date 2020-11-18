(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday celebrated victory of the party in Gilgit-Baltistan's election and distributed sweets among people.

In this connection, a function was held in which PTI's senior leader Haji Gul Nawaz Khan expressed happiness over the success of the captain's team in the region.

Talking to media, Haji Gul Nawaz Khan said that people of Gilgit-Baltistan had shown trust on Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team by giving vote to the party overwhelmingly.

He said that the people of Gilgit were matured enough and had made a right decision by giving vote in favour of a party which had always raised voice for poor people.

With coming PTI into power in the GB, a era of development and prosperity would usher the region.