UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Celebrate PTI's Victory In GB Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 12:47 PM

People celebrate PTI's victory in GB elections

Workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday celebrated victory of the party in Gilgit-Baltistan's election and distributed sweets among people

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday celebrated victory of the party in Gilgit-Baltistan's election and distributed sweets among people.

In this connection, a function was held in which PTI's senior leader Haji Gul Nawaz Khan expressed happiness over the success of the captain's team in the region.

Talking to media, Haji Gul Nawaz Khan said that people of Gilgit-Baltistan had shown trust on Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team by giving vote to the party overwhelmingly.

He said that the people of Gilgit were matured enough and had made a right decision by giving vote in favour of a party which had always raised voice for poor people.

With coming PTI into power in the GB, a era of development and prosperity would usher the region.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Vote Gilgit Baltistan Nawaz Khan Media

Recent Stories

'New challenges' hit Australian Open warm-up event ..

3 minutes ago

Ethiopian Armed Forces Gain Victory in Eastern, We ..

3 minutes ago

Declining cotton production affects cotton-picker ..

7 minutes ago

Trump ousts head of US cybersecurity agency that ..

7 minutes ago

DC Abbottabad directs for clearing roads of Galyaa ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Navy to Receive 1st Ship With Pantsir-M An ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.