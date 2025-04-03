People Celebrate Third Day Of Eid
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 12:40 AM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) People celebrated the third day of Eid-ul-Fitr with zeal and enthusiasm across the country.
In Sialkot people are visiting their relatives, parks and other picnic places to enjoy pleasant weather.
A large number of families especially youths are swarming to recreational spots. Children are also very excited on the third day as they are spending Eidi they got on the first day. They are going to swings and playing in the parks. Residents of Sialkot city and adjoining areas thronged different parks as families along with children were seen at the city parks and picnic spots and there was also a rush at restaurants.
