Open Menu

People Celebrate Third Day Of Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 12:40 AM

People celebrate third day of Eid

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) People celebrated the third day of Eid-ul-Fitr with zeal and enthusiasm across the country.

In Sialkot people are visiting their relatives, parks and other picnic places to enjoy pleasant weather.

A large number of families especially youths are swarming to recreational spots. Children are also very excited on the third day as they are spending Eidi they got on the first day. They are going to swings and playing in the parks. Residents of Sialkot city and adjoining areas thronged different parks as families along with children were seen at the city parks and picnic spots and there was also a rush at restaurants.

Recent Stories

Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk ..

Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk of foot-and-mouth disease

1 minute ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half bil ..

Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales

5 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone call from Iranian Pre ..

UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..

6 hours ago
 Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886

7 hours ago
 EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation c ..

EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation critical infrastructure monitor ..

7 hours ago
National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operati ..

National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operations in Q1 2025

7 hours ago
 MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation ..

MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation for HEIs, adopts Outcome-based ..

8 hours ago
 PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of i ..

PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of its Excellence Awards

8 hours ago
 Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing ..

Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing families to a vibrant celebra ..

8 hours ago
 5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands

5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands

8 hours ago
 UAE welcomes agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzs ..

UAE welcomes agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan