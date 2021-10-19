UrduPoint.com

People Celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) With Religious Zeal

Tue 19th October 2021 | 04:40 PM

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) ::Like other parts of the country, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) was celebrated here on Tuesday with religious zeal and zest by taking out 16 processions across the districts amid tight security.

The central Milad processions started, in the city, from Haqnawaz Park and culminated at Hafiz Jamal Ground by passing through Topanwala Bazar, Ghas Mandi, Kalan Bazar and Choglia.

The participants of the processions were holding banners, placards inscribed with Islamic quotes in connection with Milaad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Syed Nazakat Hussain Gilani, Haji Abdul Haleem Qasoria, Maulana Ahmed Shoaib, Hafiz Abdul Majeed Goga Khel, Maulana Ghluman Farid, Qari Umer Farooqi, and other ulema were present during the processions.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for upholding and flourishing of islam and religious teachings, unity, solidarity, progress, and welfare of the Muslim Ummah. Public and private buildings, mosques, and streets have been illuminated with fairy lights and green flags.

Special activities including recitation of the Holy Quran and Mahafil-e-Milad were arranged to express the love and tributes to Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the leading religious scholars highlighted the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in different congregations.

District police made special security arrangements to maintain peace on the occasion of the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal while traffic police had also chalked out a traffic plan in this regard.

