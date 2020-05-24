UrduPoint.com
People Celebrated Eid Observing SOPs Amid COVID-19 In Northern Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 10:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Eid-ul-Fitr Sunday celebrated in northern Sindh including Sukkur with religious zeal and fervour.

Eid prayer offered at mosques and more than 80 Eidgahs across the Sukkur division. Special prayers offered for the sovereignty and prosperity of the country.

In sermons, Ulema-e-Kiram highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Keeping in view the evolving situation of COVID-19 in the country, the local government strictly observed standard operating procedures (SOPs) especially social distancing during the Eid congregation.

The administration beefed up the security measures in different parts of the northern Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur and other districts to avoid any untoward incident on the auspicious occasion.

In Sukkur, the main Eid congregation was held at the Jinnah Municipal Stadium where government officials and citizens offered Eid prayer.

