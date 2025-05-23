People-centric budget on cards, says Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah affirmed on Friday that the government is committed to formulating a people-centric budget that addresses the concerns of the public, provides relief and brings happiness to the common man, all while maintaining strong coordination with allied parties.

Rana Sanaullah in a recent conversation with a media channel, mentioned that Federal government ministers, including himself, met with the Sindh Chief Minister to gather advice, demands and proposals.

He stated that they presented a report to the Prime Minister based on the meeting's outcomes, which will inform the upcoming budget.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs expressed confidence that the budget will align with the people's aspirations.

He expressed appreciation for the Prime Minister and government's steps, stating that they will ensure all allies are taken on board.

He appreciated the demands made by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), indicating a positive reception towards their proposals for the upcoming budget.

Rana Sanaullah emphasized that the government's priority is the welfare of the people, adding that efforts are being made to decrease further inflation.

Rana Sanaullah stated that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) prioritizes the public's interests over politics, highlighting the party's commitment to serving the people.