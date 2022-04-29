UrduPoint.com

People Chant Slogans Against PTI, Suri At Local Hotel In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 29, 2022 | 03:02 PM

People chant slogans against PTI, Suri at local hotel in Islamabad

Former National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri says these attackers flee from the scene after the people present at the hotel gave them befitting response.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th,2022) A group of people had a scuffle with PTI leader Qasim Suri at a private hotel in Kohsar Market at Sehri time on Friday.

The protestors came to the hotel where PTI leaders were sitting and started chanting alogans againat PTI and it's leadership.

The incident took place after a group of protestors chanted slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's delegation and misbehaved with JWP chief Shahzain Bugti at Masjid-e-Nabawi.

A local private tv claimed that these protestors were of JWP who went to the hotel after incident of misbehave with their leader at Masjid-e-Nabvi (s.a.w) in Madina Sharif.

The local police in Islamabad said that Qasim Suri and other PTI leaders were sitting at a hotel when a group of people came there and started chanting anti-PTI slogans.

They said after arguments and scuffle with PTI leaders, the protesters ran away.

In a video message, after the incident, Qasim Suri said that they were sitting at a hotel when group of people suddenly came and attacked them.

People present on the spot raised slogans and threw chairs towards the attackers,” he said.

Suri said Pakistan changed now as the people present there at the hotel gave befitting response to these attackers.

He said a complant was moved to Kohsar police station for the registration of an FIR against these attackers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Police Station Hotel FIR Market TV

Recent Stories

Warsaw Obliges Novatek Subsidiary to Transfer Gas- ..

Warsaw Obliges Novatek Subsidiary to Transfer Gas-Related Infrastructure to Poli ..

7 minutes ago
 NUST lands among Top 200 world universities in Tim ..

NUST lands among Top 200 world universities in Times Higher Education (THE) Impa ..

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Af ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Facts against PPP Senator Gillani not properly pre ..

Facts against PPP Senator Gillani not properly presented: ECP

2 hours ago
 Secretary Agriculture, DC Dir Lower visit Ramzan S ..

Secretary Agriculture, DC Dir Lower visit Ramzan Sasta bazaar

2 hours ago
 Pakistan earns US $508 million by exporting transp ..

Pakistan earns US $508 million by exporting transport services in 8 months

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.