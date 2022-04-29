People chant slogans against PTI, Suri at local hotel in Islamabad

(@Abdulla99267510)

Former National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri says these attackers flee from the scene after the people present at the hotel gave them befitting response.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th,2022) A group of people had a scuffle with PTI leader Qasim Suri at a private hotel in Kohsar Market at Sehri time on Friday.

The protestors came to the hotel where PTI leaders were sitting and started chanting alogans againat PTI and it's leadership.

The incident took place after a group of protestors chanted slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's delegation and misbehaved with JWP chief Shahzain Bugti at Masjid-e-Nabawi.

A local private tv claimed that these protestors were of JWP who went to the hotel after incident of misbehave with their leader at Masjid-e-Nabvi (s.a.w) in Madina Sharif.

The local police in Islamabad said that Qasim Suri and other PTI leaders were sitting at a hotel when a group of people came there and started chanting anti-PTI slogans.

They said after arguments and scuffle with PTI leaders, the protesters ran away.

In a video message, after the incident, Qasim Suri said that they were sitting at a hotel when group of people suddenly came and attacked them.

People present on the spot raised slogans and threw chairs towards the attackers,” he said.

Suri said Pakistan changed now as the people present there at the hotel gave befitting response to these attackers.

He said a complant was moved to Kohsar police station for the registration of an FIR against these attackers.