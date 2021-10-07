People chant slogans in front of Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@fidahassanain)

The PTI leader tries to convince them but turns aggressive as they start sloganeering in front of her, saying that if they had made efforts during the elections as they were making now she would have been part of the assembly.

SIALKOT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2021) Former assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan faced tough situation when people in her constituency started chanting slogans in front of her.

Firdous Ashiq was addressing a public gathering in Rasoolpur.

The people complained about the poor performance of the PTI government and expressed serious concerns about many things during her speech.

She tried to convince them in the beginning but when the things got out of control she also turned aggressive.

"If you people had made similar efforts [during the elections] as you are making now, I would have been in the assembly," Awan responded.

She said those who lose in the elections are called non-elected people. But despite that, "I will work for my constituency, as no one else will."

On it, the people had responded, "We had voted for you,".